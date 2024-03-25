Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $163.11 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,858 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $163,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $134,558,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,306,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.21. 1,122,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $190.56 and a fifty-two week high of $260.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.