Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $329.25 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,233,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,156,081 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.9% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $329,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 4,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 389,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,422,000 after buying an additional 173,746 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,604,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,922,164. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

