Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2,987.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 540,411 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Progressive worth $88,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Progressive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $206.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,036. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $207.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

