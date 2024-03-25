Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 707,903 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4,484.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of PPG Industries worth $108,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 959,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,623. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

