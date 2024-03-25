Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 745,929 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 486.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,929 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $258,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.82. 2,931,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,788. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

