Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 128,798 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128,798 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.48% of Crocs worth $83,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 90.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.25. 1,070,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,446. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CROX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

