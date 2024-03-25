ATB Capital Cuts AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$2.80

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.80 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AKITA Drilling Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.32. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$60.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

