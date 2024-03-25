ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

ATN International has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 126.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 320.0%.

ATN International Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ATN International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in ATN International by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Stories

