AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 196.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,239 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.02. 4,106,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

