Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.48. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 82,925 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $19,328,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,793,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,782,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,850,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,782,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

