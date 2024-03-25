Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 129,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 106,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

