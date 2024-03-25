Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

AVGR opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

