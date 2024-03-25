Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $112.66

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.66, but opened at $109.00. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $108.58, with a volume of 170,572 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average of $133.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,470,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,040,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

