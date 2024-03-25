Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $140,856,000. Politan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,360,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,290,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,022,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

