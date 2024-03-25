B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 3.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.87. Approximately 239,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,403,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also

