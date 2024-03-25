B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires Shares of 234,122 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 234,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,575,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.31% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.39. 104,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,724. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

