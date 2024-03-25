B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,286 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI remained flat at $57.46 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,254. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

