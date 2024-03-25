B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,756 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of Open Lending worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Open Lending from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,079,666 shares in the company, valued at $15,077,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,000 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Open Lending Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 456,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,317. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $734.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

