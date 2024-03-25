B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.08 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $64.83. 2,715,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,843. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.