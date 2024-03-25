B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up approximately 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 837.8% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,902. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.17 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

