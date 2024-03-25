B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $628.05. The stock had a trading volume of 702,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,137. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $573.48 and a 200-day moving average of $484.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $271.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.85.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

