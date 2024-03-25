B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.06% of First American Financial worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 119.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 56,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,994,000 after buying an additional 473,961 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 92.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,116,000 after acquiring an additional 81,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 183,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,144. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

