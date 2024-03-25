B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $605.44. 81,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,367. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $617.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

