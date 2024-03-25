B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 4,790 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 818.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $523.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $395.40 and a 12-month high of $526.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.66 and a 200-day moving average of $468.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

