B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS ESGV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.86. The company had a trading volume of 136,149 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.