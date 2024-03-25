B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 2,116 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,346.88. The stock had a trading volume of 724,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $624.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,258.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,054.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

