B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 213 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $405.67. 506,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,720. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $416.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.97. The company has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

