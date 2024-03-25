B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 3,660 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.05. 1,846,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,039,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

