Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDGI. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$50.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.77. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$24.55 and a 12-month high of C$50.19.

In related news, Director Stephen James Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

