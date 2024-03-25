Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$62.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BDGI. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.20.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$50.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.77. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.55 and a one year high of C$50.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Stephen James Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

