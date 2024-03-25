Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Insider Kevin Troup Acquires 10,000 Shares

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($15,658.82).
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance
BGS stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 122.30 ($1.56). 994,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.27. The company has a market cap of £374.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,130.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.12. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 115.26 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.02 ($1.99).
About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon
