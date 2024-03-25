Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $78.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BALL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.49. 445,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,025. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

