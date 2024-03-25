Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.94

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 733572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.18 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1131 per share. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also

