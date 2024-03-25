Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, HSBC lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $2,669,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 495,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,396 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

