Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.73

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 25279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1027 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.