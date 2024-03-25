Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.73

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SANGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 25279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SANGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1027 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

Featured Articles

