Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Banco Santander Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of SAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,865. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.
