Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,865. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 236.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

Further Reading

