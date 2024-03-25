Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,865. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 236.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

