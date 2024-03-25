Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $770.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. The stock has a market cap of $732.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $722.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.25.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

