Bank of America Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

