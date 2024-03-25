Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barinthus Biotherapeutics
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barinthus Biotherapeutics
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.