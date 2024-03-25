Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.83 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
