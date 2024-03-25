Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.83 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

