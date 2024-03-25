Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS) Insider Sells £3,630,000 in Stock

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) insider Gordon McArthur sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £3,630,000 ($4,621,260.34).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKS stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £116.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17,300.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.96. Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc has a one year low of GBX 81.42 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 182 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Beeks Financial Cloud Group from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

Featured Articles

