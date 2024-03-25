Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.05 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $264.34 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,607.99 or 0.05129273 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00082612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

