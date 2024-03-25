Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BLPH opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

