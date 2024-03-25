Benchmark Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $625.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $676.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $484.79.

Get Saia alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $585.93 on Thursday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $534.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Saia by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 948.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.