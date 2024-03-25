Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTLP

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 56,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $458.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 106,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,641,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 254,203 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.