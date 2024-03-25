Berenberg Bank Cuts Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,140

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,310 ($16.68) to GBX 1,140 ($14.51) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entain to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.46) to GBX 820 ($10.44) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays downgraded Entain to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.26) to GBX 1,070 ($13.62) in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,265.17 ($16.11).

Shares of Entain stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 790.20 ($10.06). 421,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,114. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,039.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 718.20 ($9.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 899.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 928.98.

In other Entain news, insider Stella David purchased 65,000 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £478,400 ($609,038.83). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

