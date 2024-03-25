Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.75

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 15306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 82.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.3521 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

