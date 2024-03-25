Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 7310797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

