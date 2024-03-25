BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 6%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 3,806,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,977,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $516.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,844.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,844.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $65,450.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 747,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,717.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,802,170 shares of company stock valued at $15,560,936. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,390,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

