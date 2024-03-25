Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $1,010.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,010.00, but opened at $982.20. Biglari shares last traded at $982.20, with a volume of 26 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Biglari Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $843.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $807.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.67 million for the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

